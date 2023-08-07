featured top story Motorcyclist killed in Janesville crash Maggie Degnan, Maggie Degnan Author email Shane Hogan Shane Hogan Reporter Author email Aug 7, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email WISC-TV/Channel3000. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE, Wis. -- One person is dead after a crash in Janesville Sunday evening.Around 7 p.m. two people were on a motorcycle travelling south bound on Center Avenue when a truck pulled out and the motorcycle collided, Janesville Police Sergeant Robert Perkins said.Both the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were transported to Mercy Hospital for their injuries. The driver died at the hospital.Officials have not released the name of the person that died. It will be released at a later date by the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office.An investigation into the crash is ongoing.Both Center Avenue and Burbank Avenue are open Monday morning. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. JANESVILLE, Wis. -- A crash in Janesville Sunday evening left one person dead.Janesville Police Sergeant Robert Perkins said a motorcycle was travelling south on Center Avenue when a vehicle pulled out. The two crashed at Center and Burbank avenues at about 7 p.m.Sergeant Perkins said one of the people on the motorcycle died due to their injuries from the crash.Another person involved was taken to a local hospital for treatment. A different person was not transported to a hospital.The area was closed to traffic for about one and a half to two hours. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Maggie Degnan Author email Follow Maggie Degnan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Shane Hogan Reporter Author email Follow Shane Hogan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular CrossFit Games say goodbye to Madison on the final day of competition in the city Semi fire causes large traffic delays along I-94, none injured Noise complaint leads to arrest of two after man pointed gun at officers Daniel LeMay UW Professor of history discusses 78th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic bombing Latest News Mad City Sisters have some art-centered fun Tallman Arts Festival helps support Rock County Historical Society ‘Oppenheimer’ surpasses $500 million, sets box office record for highest grossing film set during World War II ‘Barbie’ makes history with $1 billion at the box office Multiple people report getting scam calls from person posing as Rock Co. Sheriff's deputy More News