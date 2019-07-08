Motorcyclist dies from injuries in interstate crash near DeForest
MADISON, Wis. - A motorcyclist has died from injuries related to a crash on I-39 Thursday near DeForest.
According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash happened at 4:40 p.m. when traffic started to slow in front of two motorcyclists. One of them lost control and crashed into the other.
A 66-year-old man from Indianapolis was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Authorities said he later died from his injuries.
The other rider, a 42-year-old man from Noblesville, Indiana, was not injured.
The crash is under investigation.
