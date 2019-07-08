News

Motorcyclist dies from injuries in interstate crash near DeForest

By:

Posted: Jul 08, 2019 02:52 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 02:52 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A motorcyclist has died from injuries related to a crash on I-39 Thursday near DeForest

According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash happened at 4:40 p.m. when traffic started to slow in front of two motorcyclists. One of them lost control and crashed into the other. 

A 66-year-old man from Indianapolis was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Authorities said he later died from his injuries. 

The other rider, a 42-year-old man from Noblesville, Indiana, was not injured. 

The crash is under investigation. 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration