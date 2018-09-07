Motorcyclist dies from injuries after failing to navigate curve, sheriff says

MAZOMANIE, Wis. - Police are investigating after a man died in a single-vehicle motorcycle accident Thursday.

According to a press release, a motorcycle crashed on State Highway 19 around 5:15 p.m. Thursday in Mazomanie.

Dane County investigators said it appears the driver, a 51-year-old man from Middleton, was traveling eastbound on a Harley Davidson motorcycle when the bike failed to negotiate a curve near the intersection of Highway 19 and County Highway F, causing the motorcycle to crash into a wooded area off the road.

The driver was transported to the hospital via MedFlight with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead upon arrival, the release said.

Officials said the name of the driver will be released after the family is notified of the incident.

According to the release, the driver was wearing his helmet at the time of the incident.

The accident caused the eastbound lane of Highway 19 to be closed for 30 minutes and Highway F to be closed for just over one hour. Those roads are now open.