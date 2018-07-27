LIVE NOW

Motorcyclist dies after crash with truck throws him off bike in Iowa County, sheriff says

Posted: July 26, 2018 09:37 PM CDT

Updated: July 26, 2018 09:37 PM CDT

VILLAGE OF BARNEVELD, Wis. - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a truck Thursday morning in Iowa County threw him off his bike, according to a news release from the Iowa County Sheriff's Office. 

Officials said they were dispatched to Industrial Drive at the eastbound ramp to U.S. 18-51 in the village of Barneveld around 9:22 a.m. Thursday. A motorcycle had been struck by an eastbound pick-up truck that was turning left onto the ramp. 

Charles A. Ruekauf, 62, of Barneveld, was thrown from his motorcycle, causing him to strike a fire hydrant. Officials said he was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the truck, William T. Lowry, 26, of Madison, was not injured in the crash. 

Ruekauf was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Lowry was wearing his seat belt. 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


