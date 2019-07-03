Motorcycle, vehicle crash on Packers Ave., 1 injured

MADISON, Wis. - One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash Wednesday morning.

Madison police say a southbound motorcycle collided with a vehicle turning from northbound Packers Avenue onto Manley Street.

Officials say the incident happened at 9:31 a.m.

Lane closures existed on southbound Packers beginning at Elka Lane.

