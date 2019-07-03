News

Motorcycle, vehicle crash on Packers Ave., 1 injured

By:

Posted: Jul 03, 2019 12:03 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 03, 2019 12:03 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash Wednesday morning. 

Madison police say a southbound motorcycle collided with a vehicle turning from northbound Packers Avenue onto Manley Street. 

Officials say the incident happened at 9:31 a.m. 

Lane closures existed on southbound Packers beginning at Elka Lane. 

