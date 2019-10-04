Motorcycle robbery unsuccessful after suspect pops wheelie, falls off bike

MADISON, Wis. - A man living on East Johnson Street in Madison almost had his motorcycle stolen Friday morning after another man threatened him with a knife, according to an incident report from the City of Madison Police Department.

Shannon M. Owen, 41, was arrested Friday on the accusation of armed robbery and restricting and obstructing. Owen allegedly pulled out a knife from the pocket of his hooded sweatshirt and said to the bike owner, "Give me the keys to your bike!" according to the report.

The motorcycle's owner reportedly threw the bike's keys into the grass nearby. Owen apparently yelled, "Don't call the f-ing police," but the victim ran away from Owen and reported the incident to MPD.

When the police arrived at the scene, Owen had not been able to start the motorcycle. The incident report said when he did rev up the bike, Owen popped a wheelie and the bike shot out from beneath him. He tried to run away, but police officers chased him down.

The knife has been located and Owen went to jail.

The motorcycle's owner told police his bike's sticky starter button needs some finessing sometimes before it can start.

