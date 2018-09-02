Motorcycle riders weigh in on Harley's conflict over tariffs

Scott Olson/Getty Images Harley-Davidson headquarters in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Motorcycle riders descended on Milwaukee this week to celebrate Harley-Davidson's 115th anniversary, and they have mixed opinions about the company's high-profile conflict over Europe's retaliatory tariffs on its bikes.

Harley-Davidson announced in June that it would move some jobs overseas in response to the retaliatory tariffs. The announcement came after the U.S. imposed tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

Bike rider Jim Nolan tells Wisconsin Public Radio he supports the tariffs despite Harley estimating they'll cost the company about $100 million a year. Nolan and others who support President Donald Trump's tariffs say they send a strong message to countries with unfair trade practices.

Others said they don't blame the company for its decision. And none liked the idea of boycotting the company, as Trump suggested in a tweet last month. Bike rider Mike Kyzer says Trump needs to stay out of it.