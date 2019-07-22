Motorcycle passenger killed in Ozaukee County crash

SAUKVILLE, Wis. - The passenger on a motorcycle has died in a collision with a car in Ozaukee County.

Sheriff's officials say the 61-year-old woman from Grafton died in the crash Sunday about 5:30 p.m. on Highway 33. Authorities say the 72-year-old driver of a Ford Fusion entered an intersection at county Highway I and struck the motorcycle.

The motorcycle operator and the car's driver were taken to hospitals.

