Motorcycle driver injured in crash on Highway 60
RICHLAND COUNTY, Wis. - Richland County authorities said an Appleton man is in stable condition after crashing into a ditch while driving his motorcycle on Highway 60 on Monday.
James Stymiest, 59, was attempting to negotiate a curve before he veered over the center line, crashed into a vehicle and landed in a ditch, according to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff's Office.
Stymiest was transported via UW Med Flight to a hospital in Madison. A passenger in the vehicle, 27-year-old Joshua Bockorny, was transported to Richland hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
Authorities said the accident remains under investigation at this time.
