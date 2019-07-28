Motorcycle driver crashes into truck, trailer in Sauk County

File photo

TOWNSHIP OF BEAR CREEK, Wis. - A motorcycle driver crashed into a truck as well as a trailer in Sauk County on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

According to the incident report, the Sauk County Communications Center received a call at 2:03 p.m. about an accident involving a motorcycle and farm machinery on County Highway N in the Township of Bear Creek. Local officials and UW Med Flight were dispatched to the scene.

An initial investigation said the man driving the motorcycle was going eastbound on the highway when he encountered a disabled farm tractor and trailer. A truck that was also stopped on the road was blocking both lanes.

Authorities said the motorcycle struck the truck and the trailer that was attached to the farm tractor. The Plain Ambulance Service took the motorcycle driver to the UW Hospital. The truck and tractor drivers were not injured.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office is currently conducting an investigation into the accident, and the names of those involved have not yet been released.

