MONROE COUNTY, Wis. -- Two separate motorcycle crashes in Monroe County left three people injured, Sheriff's officials said.
Deputies and paramedics were called to the area of State Highway 33 near Ocelot Road in the Township of Portland just before 12:40 p.m. Friday for a report of a single motorcycle crash.
Monroe County Sheriff's officials said an Iowa man failed to negotiate a curve and lost control. The motorcycle left the road, entered a ditch and traveled about 70 feet before overturning. The man and his passenger, an Iowa woman, were both ejected.
Officials said neither the man nor the woman were wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. They both suffered severe head injuries. The woman also suffered a severe injury to the back was taken by Gundersen Air to a La Crosse hospital. The man was taken by ambulance to a hospital in La Crosse.
State Highway 33 was briefly closed in both directions near the scene of the crash to provide Gundersen Air with a safe landing zone.
At around 4:45 p.m. on Friday, deputies and paramedics were called to the area of County Highway T just west of State Highway 131 in the Township of Sheldon for another single motorcycle crash.
Officials said a Sparta man failed to negotiate a curve. His motorcycle left the road, entered a ditch and tipped over, causing the man to fall off.
The man was wearing a helmet and gloves at the time of the crash, but he was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Sparta for a suspected broken arm and road rash.
Officials said speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.
