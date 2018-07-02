Motorcycle crash results in Med Flight rescue

MADISON, Wis. - A Potosi motorcyclist was sent to the hospital via Medflight for injuries sustained in a highway crash in Liberty Wednesday.

Gerold Kerkenbush, 54, was traveling on Highway 61 on his motorcycle when a car driven by Kerith Straka, 61, took a left turn and pulled in front of him. Unable to stop, Kerkenbush collided with the car.

Kerkenbush was not wearing a helmet and sustained major injuries from the impact.

The Lancaster Rescue Squad brought Kerkenbush to a landing site where he was picked up by a Medflight.

The crash is currently under investigation.