Motorcycle crash leaves pedestrian with head injuries, fractures

MADISON, Wis. - A motorcycle crash resulted in a pedestrian suffering head injuries and several fractures Saturday night.

According to a blog post from Madison Police Chief Mike Koval, officials were sent to the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Marquette Street at 11:16 p.m. for a 19-year-old male motorcyclist who ran into a pedestrian.

Officials said the person walking was taken to a hospital for significant head injuries and several fractures. The pedestrian was later listed as stable at the hospital.

Authorities said the motorcyclist was also taken to a hospital but only suffered road rash. The motorcyclist showed no signs of impairment.

Police said there are no citations or charges as of now. An investigation is ongoing.

