Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard to perform at Miller Park in 2020
MILWUAKEE, Wis. - Frank Productions announced Wednesday what could end up being one of the biggest concerts of 2020: Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett all sharing the same stage at Miller Park.
On Aug 18, 2020, the stadium tour will come to Milwaukee for what is described as "a co-headlining tour SO MASSIVE that it could only be held in America's biggest stadiums."
Tickets go on sale Dec. 13 at 10 a.m.
