MIDDLETON, Wis. - Authorities say they still don't know why a Wisconsin software company employee went to his office with a pistol and extra ammunition and opened fire on his colleagues, seriously injuring several before he was fatally shot by police.

The attack happened Wednesday morning at WTS Paradigm on Deming Way in Middleton. Investigators haven't released the suspect's name but say he lived in nearby Madison.

Middleton Police Chief Chuck Foulke says three victims suffered serious injuries, while a fourth suffered a graze wound.

UW Health officials told News 3 Thursday morning that the person who was in critical condition is now in stable condition and that the two other people are still in serious condition.

Motive unknown in Middleton office shooting; Officials update condition of victims

Foulke says officers were on the scene and shot the man within eight minutes of getting an emergency call. Foulke says the man was using a semi-automatic pistol and had extra magazines, and that he believes officers prevented more bloodshed.

He says the man fired at officers before he was shot.

Foulke said the Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation have taken over the investigation because officers were involved in the shooting. Formal interviews will be conducted Friday with the officers involved.

Deming Way will remain closed from University Avenue to the roundabout at John Q Hammons Drive until further notice as police continue to investigate the shooting.