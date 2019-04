Mother, roommates accused of abusing boy who died

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MANITOWOC, Wis. - The mother of a 2-year-old boy and her two roommates are accused of abusing the child, resulting in his death in Manitowoc.

The three appeared in Manitowoc County Circuit Court Monday, where bond was set at $100,000 for each. WLUK-TV reports a probable cause document says officers responded to an apartment Friday where the toddler was not breathing. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The document says the boy had multiple bruises on his body. Prosecutors say the child's mother admitted she and the roommates repeatedly hit the toddler with their hands, a shoe and a belt over the last several months.

An initial appearance is scheduled May 6.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.