Mother charged with neglect after emaciated son dies

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 07:27 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 07:27 AM CDT

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee mother is facing neglect charges after the medical examiner determined her 16-year-old son died of severe malnutrition.

A criminal complaint says Iraida Pizarro-Osorio brought her son to a medical clinic in Milwaukee last week after he became unresponsive. The teen died at the clinic. The complaint says he weighed just 42 pounds.

Pizarro-Osorio told investigators her son had a genetic disorder, was epileptic and had autism and that his condition impacted his ability to gain weight. She's being held on $35,000 and is due back in court Sept. 18.

