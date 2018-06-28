One of largest recent blue-green algae blooms closes most Madison-area beaches

MADISON, Wis. - Most Madison beaches were closed Thursday to protect swimmers and recreational water users from one of the largest blue-green algae booms in recent history, according to the Clean Lakes Alliance.

Public Health Madison & Dane County monitors 19 area beaches for potentially harmful bacteria and blue-green algae. On Thursday, the group closed 16 of the beaches because test results showed levels of E. coli bacteria or cyanobacteria -- blue-green algae -- were considered too high.

Low winds, high temperatures, direct sunlight and recent heavy rain have caused the bloom, Clean Lakes Alliance officials said.

BB Clarke, Bernies, Brittingham, Esther, Goodland County Park, Hudson Park Lake Access Point, James Madison, Lake Mendota County Park, Marshall, Memorial Union Pier, Olbrich, Olin, Schluter, Spring Harbor, Tenney and Warner Park beaches were closed Thursday.

The bloom is affecting beaches on several lakes, including Mendota, Monona, Waubesa and Kegonsa.

"We are heading into a hot weekend, and one of the best ways we can cool down may not be available to us," Clean Lakes Alliance Executive Director James Tye said in the release. "I've lived in Madison my entire life, and this is the worst I've ever seen it on our lakes."

Public Health Madison & Dane County tests the water regularly during the summer and updates its beach conditions website when conditions change. Conditions can change quickly, and test results may not always reflect real-time water quality, officials said.