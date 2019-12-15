MOSES Fundraising Gala inspires others to change their lives after prison
MADISON, Wis. - A local organization honored three previously incarcerated people who have transformed their lives.
Saturday was the second annual MOSES Transformation Celebration Fundraising Gala. The group hopes to inspire others to work through stigma and disparity to transform their lives outside of prison. Organizers also hoped to educate the public about the things that often lead to criminal behavior and the challenges people face returning to society when they get out.
"The thing we really want people to see and to understand is that these are people who are human beings. They're capable of changing, and we want the community to welcome them back and somehow break those barriers down and give them a second chance," organizer Rachel Kincade said.
Madison Organizing in Strength, Equality and Solidarity is a nonprofit that works to promote social justice and end mass incarceration. Saturday's fundraiser also featured a silent auction and food.
