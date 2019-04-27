Morning Notes: Exploring genre with Gin Mill Hollow

MADISON, Wis. - "We play a little of everything. I think you can lump us under Americana, " said Josh "Juice" Giudice, the mandolin player in Gin Mill Hollow.

The band switched its residency from the Up North bar to The Come Back In just over a year ago. The band plays every Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., until the outside patio opens up, when it will play from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

All three members contribute on vocals. The lineup consists of "Juice" on mandolin, Mark Norman on acoustic guitar and upright bass and Dan Plourde on electric guitar and ukulele bass.

"Me and Mark have little kick boards that we stomp on to add a little rhythm because we don't have any drums or anything ," Giudice said.

Plourde, founding member, said,: "The origin of the band: I had a gig booked that I was going to play solo. Called my buddy Mark, and said, 'Hey we have been playing music together for a long time. Maybe we revitalize what we used to do in high school.' We also had material that fit this style. We all played in thousands of other bands so we felt this was a unique direction for us. A short while later Josh joined and it was the glue between Mark and I that kept it all together, kept it really cohesive."

Gin Mill Hollow currently has released two albums, its debut, "Love is King," and "Busted Bullet." .

The band is planning a summer music festival called "Holla in the Vines" in Sauk City on July 27, which it will headline.

The festival will also feature sets by Chicken Bacon and Mission: A Tribute to the Jerry Garcia Band.

Tickets for this event will go on sale on Wednesday.

Photojournalist Christopher Hawbaker brings the best of the local music scene to the air in the monthly segment, Morning Notes.

