More tricks than treats: slide-offs reported across Madison during Halloween snowstorm

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 08:44 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 08:51 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Road conditions continue to deteriorate Thursday morning during rush hour as the snow continues to come down across the Madison area. 

Dane County dispatch told News 3 Now there are "too many slide-offs to count" but reported no injuries or serious crashes as of 8:30 a.m. 

Drive times along the Beltline are down to less than 10 miles per hour, and nearly all major roads are backed up with traffic. 

Madison's Streets Division sent out its fleet of 32 plows overnight to clear major thoroughfares and put down salt but reminded residents crews do not clear residential streets until three inches of snow or more has accumulated. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 3 Now and channel3000.com for updates as the snow continues. 

