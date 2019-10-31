More tricks than treats: slide-offs reported across Madison during Halloween snowstorm

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Road conditions continue to deteriorate Thursday morning during rush hour as the snow continues to come down across the Madison area.

Dane County dispatch told News 3 Now there are "too many slide-offs to count" but reported no injuries or serious crashes as of 8:30 a.m.

Deputies are busy responding to slide-offs and crashes. In case you forgot, snow = slow! Take it easy out there and stay safe! #WinterDriving — Dane County Sheriff (@DaneSheriff) October 31, 2019

Drive times along the Beltline are down to less than 10 miles per hour, and nearly all major roads are backed up with traffic.

Madison's Streets Division sent out its fleet of 32 plows overnight to clear major thoroughfares and put down salt but reminded residents crews do not clear residential streets until three inches of snow or more has accumulated.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 3 Now and channel3000.com for updates as the snow continues.

