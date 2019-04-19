More than 70 East High staff want to see MMSD address harm caused by comments on sexual assault

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Dozens of teachers have signed a letter asking the Madison Metropolian School District to "take decisive action" to address harm caused to the East High School community by a statement made earlier this week by the district's head of security.

Last week, two boys were arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a female student in an East High bathroom after school.

In an interview with News 3 Now about security during the alleged sexual assault, MMSD's safety and security coordinator, Joe Balles, said: "Our buildings are full of kids, and kids will be kids. As terrible and tragic as that incident sounds, I would just ask that people just be patient. Our schools are very safe, but there are incidents that are going to happen from time to time."

Parents were quick to point out the "kids will be kids" comment on social media.

On Tuesday, East High Principal Mike Hernandez sent out an apology for Balles' statement, and the Rape Crisis Center said it was "deeply troubled" by the phrase.

The letter, signed by 73 staff members, said Balles' words "not only minimized the impact of this incident on the victim but also for all of those who work and go to school at East."

"His comments reinforce societal ideas that promote the acceptance and perpetuation of sexual assault. We do not believe that Balles’ response was acceptable nor did it address the very real trauma experienced by our school community," the letter said.

It said Balles' comments made the community's feeling of violation of trust more traumatic and "the impact of his initial words can never be erased."

"It has been a heartbreaking and infuriating week," staff said in the letter.

Staff said they are also "dismayed by the lack of response from (Superintendent) Dr. Jennifer Cheatham who has yet to address the district’s plan for repairing the harm done to our school community."

They want to see Balles and other security personnel be required to do mandatory training on sexual assault, teen dating violence, consent and rape culture, as well as mandatory professional development for all staff members on sexual assault, teen dating violence, consent and rape culture.

They also want to see a new safety and security plan to "actively address the issues with culture and climate at East that allowed this incident to occur."

