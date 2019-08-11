More than 500 kids compete in Oregon Kids Triathlon

OREGON, Wis. - Hundreds of children competed at the Oregon Kids Triathlon on Saturday morning.

The event started back in 2006 as a way to get kids outside and active during the summer.

Race director Dawn Faris said the race is a fun way to spend a Saturday and help kids find a love for multiple sports.

"It's pretty exciting to see," Faris said. "Especially how proud they feel accomplishing this and crossing that finish line and saying, 'I'm a triathlete.'"

The kids, ages 5 to 14, did not do a full triathlon.

The kid-sized course started with a pool swim, moved on to an in-village bike course and finished with an on-trail run course. Race length was dependent on age group.

