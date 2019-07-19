Around 3,500 customers still without power following fire at MG&E substation fire

Katie Kelnhofer

MADISON, Wis. - City leaders are asking downtown residents to come up with backup plans in case power is not restored by Friday night.

As of Friday afternoon, more than 3,500 Madison Gas and Electric customers are without power.

There was a fire at the company's main power center in Madison early Friday morning.

At one point, more than 13,000 customers were without power. Many business, state agencies, and city and county buildings were impacted by the power outage.

The MG&E substation on East Main Street caught on fire around 7:40 a.m.

In order to put out the fire out at the main plant, MG&E officials had to de-energize the substation, knocking power out to its customers.

A damage assessment is underway.at the main substation. Once it is finished, MG&E staffers say they'll have a better idea when power will be fully restored.

People are being asked to avoid the downtown area if possible.

AVOID ISTHMUS IF YOU CAN: Two fires are confirmed in the downtown area both involving @MGEMadison one at their property at Railroad St, and the other at an MG&E substation near Ogg Hall, the fires are about 1.6 miles away from one another. Cause is unknown, no injuries to report. pic.twitter.com/lE0XoECeq7 — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) July 19, 2019

Madison firefighters also had to put a fire out at the East Campus MG&E substation located near Ogg Hall on the University of Wisconsin campus.

No injuries have been reported at either substation fire.

