More snow to affect morning commutes in southern Wisconsin

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - For the third time in a little more than a week, significant snowfall is expected to affect the morning commute.

Snow totals will vary based on location, with more snow falling to the north of Madison, but a total of 1 to 6 inches of snow is expected before it stops falling by the end of the day.

Snow started falling overnight and is already covering some Madison area roads as of 5 a.m. Conditions are expected to stay slippery as more cars head out onto the roads for the morning commute.

A look at University Ave this morning: About an inch on the road right now. Remember, 4x the number of accidents happen in 1-2 inches of snow than when there's 2-6. #News3NowThisMorning @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/jRMejP3IbP — Christina Lorey (@ChristinaLorey) November 6, 2019

After Wednesday's snow, temperatures will plummet on Thursday and Friday, with high temperatures only in the upper 20s.

You can find Haddie McLean's full forecast for the morning here, and watch News 3 Now This Morning for live updates on road conditions before you head out the door for work or school.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.