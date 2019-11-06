More snow to affect morning commutes in southern Wisconsin

Programming Notice

Posted: Nov 06, 2019 05:19 AM CST

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 07:12 AM CST

MADISON, Wis. - For the third time in a little more than a week, significant snowfall is expected to affect the morning commute.

Snow totals will vary based on location, with more snow falling to the north of Madison, but a total of 1 to 6 inches of snow is expected before it stops falling by the end of the day.

Snow started falling overnight and is already covering some Madison area roads as of 5 a.m. Conditions are expected to stay slippery as more cars head out onto the roads for the morning commute.

 

 

After Wednesday's snow, temperatures will plummet on Thursday and Friday, with high temperatures only in the upper 20s.

You can find Haddie McLean's full forecast for the morning here, and watch News 3 Now This Morning for live updates on road conditions before you head out the door for work or school.

