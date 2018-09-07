More men are opting for plastic surgery

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - When you think of plastic or cosmetic surgery, you're probably more likely to think of women rather than men.

So you may be surprised to learn that men have hopped on board the vanity train. It could be aging executives trying to fend off younger rivals, or, in some cases, it's just men wanting to improve their looks.

"I think both men and women are now more accepting and open about having cosmetic procedures. They're not so secretive about it anymore," said Dr. Ahmed Afifi of UW's Transformations Clinic.

He's performed plastic or cosmetic surgeries for decades. Over time, he's seen how the type of procedures performed and the type of clients having them done has transformed.

"Many men, the first time they see me, they're very concerned and they're thinking: 'Should I, as a man, be having a cosmetic procedure or injection?' But the vast majority of them, once they have the procedure or injection done, they think, 'Wow, that actually wasn't such a major thing,' and they become regulars in our clinics," Afifi said.

Ten years ago, men made up 5 percent of patients at Transformations. Now, they make up around 20 percent. The number of male patients is growing at three times the rate of women. That is a trend nationwide.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the number of plastic surgery procedures performed on men rose 29 percent between 2000 and 2017. Some 1.3 million cosmetic procedures were performed on men last year alone. As the population ages, that number is sure to rise, according to the Society.

As techniques improve and recovery time shortens, "going under the knife" won't be such a big deal. Afifi, and all plastic surgeons, strive for that "natural" look.

"If a patient looks like he had the surgery, then that's a failure. Patients are supposed to look relaxed, rejuvenated, refreshed without looking artificial or unnatural in any way," Afifi said.