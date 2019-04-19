Students: Beloit Memorial teen accused of sexually assaulting students on trip is back in class

BELOIT, Wis. - Police are clarifying details about multiple alleged sexual assaults that took place on a school-sponsored field trip earlier this month.

Students from Beloit Memorial High School's band program took a trip to Orlando at the beginning of April, where a police report says one male student allegedly sexually assaulted several female classmates over the course of several days.

Students I talked to today say the boy accused of multiple cases of sexual assault is already back in school.



School district officials will not confirm this, saying they can’t comment on any punishment because the student is a minor. #News3Now @WISCTV_News3 — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) April 18, 2019

While the report says parents declined to press charges, the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Orlando clarified Thursday that a deputy had spoken to a trip chaperone, who spoke in place of the parents.

The mother of one alleged victim told News 3 Now Wednesday that she was never contacted by police.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office also clarified Thursday that it is now in contact with Beloit Police and has informed them about the charges. While the initial report said they had already been notified, BPD said Wednesday that wasn't true.

In addition to this, the April 7th report says the Orange County Sheriff’s Office had notified @BeloitPolice1 about the report when they filed it.



Beloit police say they didn’t hear from Florida deputies until today- eleven days later. #News3Now — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) April 18, 2019

Students from BMHS said Thursday that the student accused of committing the assault is back in school.

Administrators are declining to confirm or deny this, but did say in a statement that the district's ability to comment on any one student is governed by state and federal law.

Read the full statement from the School District of Beloit below:

The District’s ability to disclose confidential information about a particular student is governed by state and federal law. Under the applicable laws, the District is required to maintain the confidentiality of pupil records and information including but not limited to information about student discipline.

