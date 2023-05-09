Madison
Digital Producer
Weather
Wisconsinites have another chance to possibly see the Northern Lights in the skies later this week.
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsinites have more chances to possibly see the Northern Lights in the skies later this week.
Possibilities exist to see the lights Tuesday night and Wednesday night, though chances are better on Wednesday and farther north, First Warn Weather Meteorologist Greg Barnhart said.
As of now, skies are forecasted to be partly cloudy Wednesday night, which could impact just how much, if anything, people can see in the Madison area.
The peak hours to view the lights will be from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 2 a.m. Thursday.
Sky-watchers in southern Wisconsin have already been treated to multiple colorful light displays this year, including in late April and late March.
Logan Reigstad is a digital producer for Channel3000.com. He can be contacted at lreigstad@wisctv.com.
Greg Barnhart is a member of the First Warn Weather team and can be reached at gbarnhart@wisctv.com.
