MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsinites have more chances to possibly see the Northern Lights in the skies later this week.

Possibilities exist to see the lights Tuesday night and Wednesday night, though chances are better on Wednesday and farther north, First Warn Weather Meteorologist Greg Barnhart said.

Greg Barnhart is a member of the First Warn Weather team and can be reached at gbarnhart@wisctv.com.