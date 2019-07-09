‘More alert': Sun Prairie explosion brings heightened awareness to gas safety as line hits rise

MADISON, Wis. - Ever since the Sun Prairie explosion last July after a subcontractor hit a gas line while installing fiber-optic communication cables, hearing about a gas leak can put area residents on edge.

“(Since) the Sun Prairie accident, your senses are a lot more alert,” Lt. Scott Larson of the Madison Fire Department said. "Anything major happens, especially something tragic like that, your senses are there more. You have a tendency to react quicker."

That’s especially true for those who respond to the call of a gas leak.

"You're probably second and triple guessing yourself, making sure you're doing the correct procedures so no one does get hurt -- the firefighters or the public you're trying to serve,” Larson said.

Those procedures include testing the air, working with utility companies and evacuating if need be.

Larson said it’s fairly common for responders to deal with gas leaks, especially during the summer when there’s more construction work.

State energy officials said when there’s more construction, there tends to be more gas lines hit.

"The total number of strikes have increased over the last years, especially over the last five years,” said Martin Day, the Division of Energy Regulation and Analysis administrator at the Public Service Commission.

Day leads the team at the Public Service Commission that inspects gas pipeline in the state, keeping track of hits on more than 40,000 miles of gas main.

“You can't take for granted safety,” he said.

When people call Digger's Hotline, a locate ticket is created. The number of gas line hits per ticket has remained relatively steady since 2010. Numbers from the PSC show a range from a low of 1.478 line hits per 1,000 tickets in 2016 to a high of 1.785 in 2012 during the nine-year time period. In 2018, there were 1.676 line hits per 1,000 tickets.

However, the total number of gas line hits is up from 1,192 in 2016 to 1,308 in 2018.

Day said the increase in hits correlates with a strong economy and an increase in construction, adding that the PSC is seeing a lot of work in telecommunications development.

However, he said Wisconsin is one of the safest states in the country when it comes to gas lines.

"We have a lot of miles of pipe in Wisconsin,” Day said. "If you look at miles per pipe, we're either at the top or in the top two, depending which metric you look at."

In the past ten years, Day said Wisconsin has had five "incidents,” or line hits that rise to a high level, like the Sun Prairie explosion.

"I live in Sun Prairie, so it just raises this to a whole new level, both in the community and throughout the state and industry,” he said. “There's no doubt the Sun Prairie incident really raised everyone's awareness to safety."

News 3 Now asked area utility companies how often their gas mains and service lines are hit, resulting in a leak. A main line carries natural gas to a general area, while service lines in a distribution system carry gas directly to a home or business.

Madison Gas and Electric officials clarified that a leak can happen in situations ranging from someone nicking a line doing work in their backyard to causing damage during a major construction project.

In 2018, Alliant Energy had 105 leaks from excavation damage over 4,610 miles of gas main and 172,946 distribution services. MGE reported 120 leaks over its 2,900 miles of gas main and 125,936 service lines, while We Energies had 648 leaks over more than 20,000 miles of gas main and 930,000 service lines.

News 3 Now also asked the companies if their response to leaks has changed in the year since the explosion.

We Energies, the utility whose gas main was struck before the explosion, replied with a statement saying, "We are constantly reviewing all of our safety and response procedures and make changes and improvements when necessary,” but the company didn't elaborate on what, if anything, has changed since the Sun Prairie explosion.

MGE said in a statement, “When a situation occurs, such as last year's explosion, even though it was not in our service territory, we use it as another opportunity to review our processes and procedures."

Alliant Energy outlined its changes in a statement, saying, “The utilities now have more ability to take action if professional excavators hit our equipment without locate tickets … We are being more active in notifying the Digger's Hotline Enforcement Center of these potential violations now that the PSC has more tools to address these situations."

That refers to a change in state law right before the Sun Prairie explosion giving the PSC the ability to review natural gas-related complaints in certain cases.

According to Diggers Hotline, starting on July 9, 2018 (the day before the Sun Prairie explosion), it could start receiving complaints regarding natural gas or other hazardous materials facilities, and a panel can review the case and refer it to the PSC if they decide there’s probable cause of a violation.

In the first case to go before the PSC under this process, the commission is currently considering the role contractors played in the Sun Prairie explosion, with the ability to issue fines up to $25,000 per offense.

According to PSC, that case will likely be resolved by the end of the summer.

"Anytime there's an accident where you know it could have been prevented, it is a little frustrating," Larson said, referring to gas leak responses in general.

While responding to a gas leak isn't ideal, firefighters would rather be called for a false alarm than the alternative.

“We'd rather go there and find out it's nothing than find the worst-case scenario: Someone did not call, and it gets bigger and bigger until it's something catastrophic,” Larson said. “That’s our job.”



