News

Mooyah giving away free cheeseburgers Wednesday

Posted: Oct 09, 2018 10:20 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2018 10:20 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes is giving out free double cheeseburgers all day Wednesday with the purchase of hand-cut fries, a regular drink or a Little Moo chocolate, vanilla or strawberry shake.

According to a release, the restaurant on State Street is celebrating its signature double cheeseburger.

The restaurant, which was founded in 2007 in Plano, Texas, serves 100 percent certified angus beef burgers. No other menu items will be available to order Wednesday. 

Guests who post photos of the burger using #bestburger and @mooyahburgers will be eligible to win gift cards throughout the day.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration