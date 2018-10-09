Mooyah giving away free cheeseburgers Wednesday
MADISON, Wis. - Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes is giving out free double cheeseburgers all day Wednesday with the purchase of hand-cut fries, a regular drink or a Little Moo chocolate, vanilla or strawberry shake.
According to a release, the restaurant on State Street is celebrating its signature double cheeseburger.
The restaurant, which was founded in 2007 in Plano, Texas, serves 100 percent certified angus beef burgers. No other menu items will be available to order Wednesday.
Guests who post photos of the burger using #bestburger and @mooyahburgers will be eligible to win gift cards throughout the day.
