Moore family remembered for generosity as community prepares for return of UW assistant coach, son

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison community is preparing for the return of Howard and Jerell Moore, while remembering the other half of the family that won't be coming home.

The University of Wisconsin - Madison assistant basketball coach and his 13-year-old son are recovering in Ann Arbor, Michigan after a car crash killed Moore's wife Jennifer and their 9-year-old daughter Jaidyn.

"Jen was one of a kind. Jen was like, anything you need, she was there for you," Vince Carey said.

Carey has known Howard and Jennifer since they were both freshmen at UW. He would make home-cooked meals for many of the basketball players.

He's been a close friend of the family ever since.

"She was an engineering student and he was a basketball player."

Family friend who has known Howard & Jennifer Moore since they were freshmen at @UWMadison says they were an "outstanding, beautiful family." Jennifer & daughter Jaidyn were killed in a car crash on Saturday. 💔 pic.twitter.com/VLTMzgbVrD — Amanda Quintana (@AmandaQTV) May 28, 2019

Last December, he helped cook a Christmas meal for the Moore Foundation. The Moore family, along with current and former Badger basketball players, gave food to the homeless.

"We went around, we delivered dinners and Christmas presents. And that's what kind of people they were. Anybody in need, that's what they were all about," Carey said.

The Moore Foundation website said it was created to stop violence in Chicago, but the family's generosity expanded to Madison.

Carey said Jennifer's motivation was "I'm blessed, so I'm going to bless somebody else."

He said another example of Jennifer's kindness is when she met a pregnant woman who couldn't afford some essential baby items. In November, Jennifer created a gift registry for the woman, posted about it on Facebook and organized a surprise baby shower.

"(She) furnished the lady's apartment for Christmas. Furnished it! You hear me? And then the lady who she met who was pregnant, she gave her a baby shower. I'm talking about everything, she had a crib, the baby seat, everything," Carey said.

"This is tough on any community, whenever there's a loss, but it's not just the child. It's not just Jaidyn, it's also Jennifer, and she was beloved by students, staff and families, particularly at West Middleton (Elementary School), where she did a lot with the parent group and with a couple of Scout troops," said Perry Hibner, media relations for the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District.

Hibner said there were Agrace representatives and support staff at West Middleton Elementary on Tuesday and they will be there again Wednesday.

The school also sent how resources for parents on how to talk to young children about tragedy.

The district will provide support for staff and students throughout the summer as they prepare for Jerell to rejoin his class at Glacier Creek Middle School.

"His school family is waiting for him and willing to help in any way we can. And the hard part is not knowing what that help might look like at this point," Hibner said.

The last update from the UW basketball team said Jerell was released from the hospital and Howard was up and walking.

