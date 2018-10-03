Montfort man trapped in unstable sinkhole rescued by neighbor, crews, sheriff says

MONTFORT, Wis. - A man fell into a sinkhole Tuesday and was trapped as a neighbor and crews worked to get him out, officials said.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said a Montfort man fell into a sinkhole in the 200 block of Mineral Street as the ground gave way about 3 feet in front of his garage.

The man was trapped in the hole for approximately 30 minutes as he screamed for help, according to a news release. The hole continued giving way, going deep underground.

A neighbor heard the trapped man's cries for help and put a step ladder into the hole, but he was unable to get out with the ladder, as the hole was unstable and about 25 feet deep.

The neighbor backed his truck up to the hole, put a log chain on the frame of the truck and threw the other end to the man in the hole to stabilize him while he called 911.

Montfort Fire, Montfort EMS and a Grant County sheriff's deputy responded to the home to help, officials said. The area around the sinkhole was unstable and the walls of the hole continued to collapse as they worked to free the man.

A strap with a rope attached was lowered to him, and together, all of the first responders were able to pull the man to safety.

The man was evaluated by EMS at the scene. No injuries were reported, officials said.