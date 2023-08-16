MONTELLO, Wis. -- A Montello man faces nearly a dozen charges after officials say he drunkenly fired multiple gunshots, one of which hit a building, in a busy part of the city over the weekend.
Anuj Patel, 40, is charged with seven felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety involving the use of a dangerous weapon as well as three misdemeanor counts.
A criminal complaint alleges multiple people reported hearing gunshots in the area of the Hilltop Motel on Church Street just before 2:45 p.m. on Saturday.
When deputies from the Marquette County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene, they found Patel, the motel's owner, and his mother outside the building. According to the complaint, the two initially began to walk into the motel but then approached the deputies after repeated commands to do so.
Patel reportedly admitted to firing a gun in the air, and while speaking with deputies he was slurring his speech and needed to lean against a squad car for balance. The complaint alleges Patel also admitted to drinking prior to the incident.
Deputies searched the area and found "a very noticeable bullet impact" in a glass door of a Mobil gas station across Church Street from the motel. The bullet appeared to have hit the glass and doorframe before ricocheting and ending up in the parking lot.
In total, deputies found more than half a dozen shell casings at the scene, the sheriff's office said.
A witness who lives at the motel told officials it was his gun that Patel had fired, saying Patel took it from his room while he wasn't paying attention.
In court Tuesday, Judge Chad Hendee set Patel's bond at $150,000 cash and implemented a number of conditions, including prohibiting Patel from possessing any dangerous weapon and requiring him to maintain absolute sobriety.
Patel's initial court appearance is scheduled for next Tuesday.
