Anuj Patel

Anuj Patel.

 Courtesy: Marquette County Sheriff's Office.

MONTELLO, Wis. -- A Montello man faces nearly a dozen charges after officials say he drunkenly fired multiple gunshots, one of which hit a building, in a busy part of the city over the weekend.

Anuj Patel, 40, is charged with seven felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety involving the use of a dangerous weapon as well as three misdemeanor counts.