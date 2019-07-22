Monroe Street restaurant keeps it all in the family

MADISON, Wis. - Since he was a teenager, Justice Neal has been following someone else’s rules in the kitchen. When he got serious about being his own boss, he turned to the people who understood his sacrifice best: his parents.

“We're the three main crucial parts of this business, and they have shown their true colors,” Justice said. “It's really awesome.”

For years, Greg and Marissa Neal heard their son tell stories of relentless hours and non-stop physical work. They had never experienced it firsthand. Along with their investment into the Tin Fox, they now both bus tables, serve food, bartend, clean, and cook on a regular basis. Additionally, Greg is the main handyman and Marissa runs the dessert program.

“Honestly, it didn't take much convincing. That's just kind of our family is, you know?” Justice said.

“I haven't seen him for 13 years. Now I see him every day for a year,” Greg joked.

“You think, ‘oh, he's probably exaggerating a little or a lot.’ But not one iota,” Marissa said. “Everything he said was absolutely true about how hard and challenging and rewarding this business is.”

Family has always been an important part of the equation for the Neals. Justice is one of six kids, and his siblings also help out at Tin Fox when they can.

The name of the restaurant even came from the family. When his nephew was younger, he and his buddies had a band called Tin Fox. It took a stake in the restaurant and a ban of certain root beer brands, but he agreed to let Justice borrow the name.

Multiple restaurants have been unsuccessful in the space on Monroe Street, but the Neals say their family is determined to work together and overcome any obstacle that comes their way.

“This is a challenge to figure out and let's make it a fun adventure,” Greg said. “And I'm not going to fail. We're not going to fail.”

“We knew what we were getting into,” Justice said. “Fear? Yeah, absolutely. Anxiety? Yes. Joy? Of course. Happiness? Most definitely. Just part of the ride.”

Tin Fox is participating in Restaurant Week starting Sunday. If you’d like to learn more about the restaurants involved this summer and check out their special menus, check out the Madison Magazine page for the details.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.