Monroe Street businesses hoping to bounce back with return of annual Summer Sidewalk Sale
Restaurants, shops to offer deals all day July 27
MADISON, Wis. - Open and livelier than ever: That's the message from businesses along Monroe Street ahead of the return of an annual tradition.
The Monroe Street Summer Sidewalk Sale is set for Saturday, July 27. This year, the event has added meaning.
With a massive, multiyear, multimillion dollar construction project behind them, businesses are still fighting to attract customers. They're hoping a day filled with "hot deals and cold treats" will help!
Last year, Monroe Street businesses were invited to join Maxwell Street Days on State Street, amid construction cones in front of their own locations. Five area businesses closed during the construction project.
This year, Monroe Street is fully open, and business owners are prepared for large crowds.
The Summer Sidewalk Sale runs from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. July 27. Click here for a full list of participating restaurants and shops.
RELATED: After 8 months of construction, Monroe St. to reopen to two-way traffic Nov. 21
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Severe thunderstorm warning for Juneau, Adams County
Next Story
Carl Icahn declares war over huge oil takeover
Local And Regional News
- What happens next: Unanswered questions following the fires at MG&E substations
- Plane with 2 people inside successfully lands without landing gear at Dane County Airport
- 'I'd never seen any fire like that before': Witnesses react to fire at MG&E substation
- DOT: All lanes reopen on 151 after crash near Sun Prairie
- Power outages force day shelter to close, people moved to cooling center amid dangerously high temps
- Motorcyclist killed in overnight crash on John Nolen Drive identified