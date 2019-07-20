Monroe Street businesses hoping to bounce back with return of annual Summer Sidewalk Sale

Amandalynn Jones

MADISON, Wis. - Open and livelier than ever: That's the message from businesses along Monroe Street ahead of the return of an annual tradition.

The Monroe Street Summer Sidewalk Sale is set for Saturday, July 27. This year, the event has added meaning.

With a massive, multiyear, multimillion dollar construction project behind them, businesses are still fighting to attract customers. They're hoping a day filled with "hot deals and cold treats" will help!

Last year, Monroe Street businesses were invited to join Maxwell Street Days on State Street, amid construction cones in front of their own locations. Five area businesses closed during the construction project.

This year, Monroe Street is fully open, and business owners are prepared for large crowds.

The Summer Sidewalk Sale runs from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. July 27. Click here for a full list of participating restaurants and shops.

