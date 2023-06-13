MONROE, Wis. -- A Monroe school district staff member appeared in court on Tuesday on felony charges of first-degree child sexual assault with a child under 12 years old.
Andrew Swanston has been employed as high school support staff with the Monroe School District since November 2021, according to school superintendent Rodney Figueroa. Figueroa said no complaints were filed about him during his tenure.
"This did not happen at school and is not school related," Figueroa wrote in an email. "We will not comment and will cooperate as needed with law enforcement."
Court records indicate that six-year-old victim told authorities that Swanston had sexually assaulted her while she was sleeping in a tent earlier this month. Swanston first denied being in the tent with her, but then later told authorities he was, and that he didn't remember what happened because he had too much to drink and "blacked out".
He also told detectives that "Sh*t happened, she's right, I'm disgusting," according to court records, and that he "wished he could take everything back."
Court officials set a cash bond of $50,000 for Swanston for one felony charge, with conditions that he would not have any contact with the victim or the victim's immediate family or anyone else under 18 years old. A signature bond of $50,000 was also set for an additional felony charge.
According to court filings, Swanston remained behind bars as of Tuesday evening.
