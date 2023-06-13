A Monroe school district staff member appeared in court on Tuesday on felony charges of first-degree child sexual assault with a child under 12 years old.

Andrew Swanston has been employed as high school support staff with the Monroe School District since November 2021, according to school superintendent Rodney Figueroa. Figueroa said no complaints were filed about him during his tenure.