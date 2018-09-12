Monroe residents concerned after first property assessment since 2008

MONROE,Wis. - Ann Prendergast moved into her Monroe home in May. Just months later, she received a notice in the mail telling her the property value was now significantly more than what she paid. Worried about her taxes increasing, she called the number on the notice to set up a consultation.

"I received a notice that my tax assessment went up," Prendergast say. "I was curious about what the criteria was for that."

Prendergast is not alone. Over the summer, the city of Monroe conducted its first property assessment since 2007. The assessment showed that property values rose by an average as 16 percent. This caused some values to rise by over $100,000.

I'm at the Monroe Fire Station, where people are meeting with appraisal consultants to clear confusion after some property values jumped more than $100,000.

"How could that be? Our property is so small," said Gloria Segner. Segner was upset after seeing the notice, saying she's lived in Monroe for 17 years but has seen minimal changes to the area during that time.

"How can they raise it that high?" Segner said. "It's a small town. To get that hike seems not right."

On Wednesday, the private firm that conducted the assessments held open consultations from the Monroe Fire Station, meeting with people upset about the changes.

Monroe city officials say the raise in values won't necessarily translate to a raise in taxes.

"The city, including myself, the finance taxation and the council are doing everything we can to keep taxes the same" said city manager Philip Rath. "That means we're looking at all of our operations and we're doing everything we can to keep that levy the same amount."

"It's hard to when finances are involved," said Prendergast. "It's hard to remain impartial. Things can get heated."

After receiving a multitude of calls, city officials opted to offer the consultations to clear confusion.

Prendergast said that after meeting with the consultants, however, she feels better about the process. "I'm very pleased with my outcome," she said.