Monroe police investigate burglary at Taco Bell

Posted: Dec 02, 2019 11:24 AM CST

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 11:24 AM CST

MONROE, Wis. - Monroe police are investigating a burglary at a Taco Bell on West 8th Street after they received a call Friday morning, according to a news release.

Police said a person or persons entered the restaurant overnight and took an undetermined amount of money.

The Monroe Police Department is investigating.

 

