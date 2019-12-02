Monroe police investigate burglary at Taco Bell
MONROE, Wis. - Monroe police are investigating a burglary at a Taco Bell on West 8th Street after they received a call Friday morning, according to a news release.
Police said a person or persons entered the restaurant overnight and took an undetermined amount of money.
The Monroe Police Department is investigating.
