Monroe man shovels during Green County ice storm, or what he calls 'Oklahoma snow'

MONROE, Wis. - Gary Caulder broke up the ice on his driveway and sidewalk Thursday afternoon and then shoveled it away, hoping no more came in.

But Caulder, who's lived in Wisconsin for 11 years now, said he's used to bizarre weather. People in Monroe experienced freezing rain, ice and hail on Thursday.

"I'm enjoying this Oklahoma snow. I'm from Oklahoma, and we're kind of used to ice down there. Not so much here, but I still don't like it," said Caulder, who lives in Monroe now.

Caulder went to work early Thursday morning and said the roads were pretty slick then. Green County officials responded to dozens of slide-offs.

"I had trouble finding a parking place that I didn't slide out of," he said.

Can you hear that sound? We’re out in Monroe and I took this video as the car was getting pelted by hail. #news3now pic.twitter.com/tDqfNeYZgE — Rose Schmidt (@RoseSchmidtTV) February 7, 2019

Green County Sheriff Jeff Skatrud said he is concerned about the weather that could be ahead.

"Overnight, it's supposed to get below zero by tomorrow morning, so hopefully they'll be able to apply enough product to the road to make things OK tomorrow again," he said.

Skatrud said the drivers out on the roads did a good job Thursday, but he strongly discouraged traveling until conditions improve, which could be Friday morning.

"There are a couple concerns. No. 1 is if it gets too cold for salt to react like it should, and another one that is a worry is that these (plow drivers) have been driving those trucks for many, many hours, and they need to get some rest," Skatrud said.

