BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Notre Dame cathedral's iconic towers have been saved

News

Monroe man pronounced dead after vehicle leaves road, crashes into tree, sheriff says

Posted: Apr 15, 2019 06:45 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 15, 2019 01:40 PM CDT

GREEN COUNTY, Wis. - A Monroe man died in a car crash Monday morning in what is Green County's first traffic fatality of 2019. 

According to the Green County Sheriff's Department, dispatchers received a report of a single-vehicle crash on County Road P, just east of State Trunk Highway 69. The report said there was a lone occupant who was unresponsive in the vehicle, which was engulfed in flames.

Deputies were able to extinguish the vehicle fire, the release said.

A coroner pronounced 30-year-old Kyle L. Gumtow from Monroe dead at the scene. 

According to the release, the vehicle, a Ford, was headed east on County P when it left the roadway and collided with a tree.

Investigators do not know if the driver was wearing a seat belt. Speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash. 

Deputies said the crash is under investigation.

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration