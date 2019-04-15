Monroe man pronounced dead after vehicle leaves road, crashes into tree, sheriff says

GREEN COUNTY, Wis. - A Monroe man died in a car crash Monday morning in what is Green County's first traffic fatality of 2019.

According to the Green County Sheriff's Department, dispatchers received a report of a single-vehicle crash on County Road P, just east of State Trunk Highway 69. The report said there was a lone occupant who was unresponsive in the vehicle, which was engulfed in flames.

Deputies were able to extinguish the vehicle fire, the release said.

A coroner pronounced 30-year-old Kyle L. Gumtow from Monroe dead at the scene.

According to the release, the vehicle, a Ford, was headed east on County P when it left the roadway and collided with a tree.

Investigators do not know if the driver was wearing a seat belt. Speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Deputies said the crash is under investigation.

