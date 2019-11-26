LIVE NOW

Monroe man pleads guilty to sexually exploiting 16-year-old girl

Posted: Nov 26, 2019 03:09 PM CST

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 03:09 PM CST

MONROE, Wis. - A Monroe man pleaded guilty to three counts Monday for sexually exploiting a 16-year-old girl.

According to court records, Justin Stocker, 37, pleaded guilty to exposing his genitals to a child, having sexual intercourse with a child and causing a child to view sexual activity.

The criminal complaint said Stocker met the girl while he was working at Sugar River Raceway in Brodhead. Stocker told officials he thought she was older because she drove a car, but he also said that he heard her talk about being in high school. 

A sentencing hearing for Stocker will be held January 13 at 2 p.m.

