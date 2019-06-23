Monroe man attempts to hang self in jail, dies two days later

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com File photo

MONROE, Wis. - A Monroe man attempted to hang himself in jail and died two days later, officials said.

Green County jail deputies finished a cell check of the inmates at around 10:40 p.m. Friday. Roughly 40 minutes later, deputies found that Louis R. Mendonca, 76, had tried hanging himself.

Deputies were able to free the man, and personnel were dispatched to perform lifesaving measures.

Mendonca was later taken to Monroe Clinic Hospital's Intensive Care Unit. The Sheriff's Office was told that he died at 8:55 a.m. Sunday.

Mendonca had been in the Green County Jail since Feb. 21. He was recently convicted of misdemeanor bail jumping, domestic battery and disorderly conduct. He also had domestic-related charges that were pending.

The Lafayette County Sheriff's Office is investigating Mendonca's death.

