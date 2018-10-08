Monroe drunken driver hits 2 utility poles, involved in hit-and-run, police say

File photo File photo

MONROE, Wis. - A Monroe man faces several charges Sunday night after being involved in a hit-and-run crash and then hitting two utility poles, according to a release.

Monroe police were sent around 6:45 p.m. to Eighth Avenue and Sixth Street for reports of a hit-and-run crash with minor injuries, officials said.

The offending vehicle hit a vehicle being driven by a 48-year-old Darlington woman, who was later taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, investigators said.

Officers eventually found the offending vehicle on Ninth Street and Thirteen Avenue after it had hit two utility poles, according to the release.

The driver, identified as 76-year-old Ronald B. Babler, of Monroe, faces tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing injury, hit-and-run and open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.