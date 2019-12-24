Deputies say Monroe County woman was delivering newspaper during crash; man faces OWI charge

Monroe County Sheriff's Office

TOMAH, Wis. - A Monroe County woman suffered serious injuries in a crash early Sunday morning.

A news release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said dispatch received a call reporting a traffic crash on Highway 21 near Ensign Road at about 2:37 a.m.

An updated news release said Garrene Peaslee, 73, of Oakdale, parked her Chrysler 200 on the shoulder of the road and stepped out to deliver a newspaper. Officials said that's when Charles Davis Jr., 36, of Tomah, struck her car with his Chevy Silverado.

Deputies believe Peaslee's car struck her, causing her injuries.

Officials said they found two severely damaged vehicles and Peaslee in the front yard of a residence. She was treated at the scene and later flown to La Crosse via GundersenAIR.

The release said her injuries are potentially life-threatening and that she is still being treated at a hospital.

Authorities said Davis was charged with injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle. The release said Davis was given a $10,000 signature bond in court Monday and was released. He will make an initial court appearance Jan. 6, 2020.

The Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin State Patrol continue to investigate the crash.

