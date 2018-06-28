Monona Terrace to be closed for maintenance
MADISON, Wis. - Monona Terrace will be closed over the holiday weekend for building maintenance, according to a release.
The building will be closed July 2, 3 and 5, officials said.
Weather permitting, the rooftop will be open each day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the Lake Vista Cafe will be open July 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., closed Wednesday, and open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday through Sunday, according to the release.
Concerts on the Rooftop on July 5 will still be held, officials said.
Monona Terrace will resume regular hours of operation on July 6.
Local And Regional News
