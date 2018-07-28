Monona Terrace director wins award for extraordinary contributions
MADISON, Wis. - Monona Terrace Community & Convention Center's Executive Director Gregg McManners won an award for his extraordinary contributions.
The award is called a Chari Citation from the International Association of Venue Managers and is meant to recognize people wHo personify the association's commitment to "inspire leaders, build expertise and create connections for life."
McManners, who has been a member within the association for 16 years, was presented with the award at the International Conference in Toronto.
"The award recognizes individuals who bring great distinction to the industry and help the association achieve its mission to educate, advocate for, and inspire venue professionals," a news release about the award said.
