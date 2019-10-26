Monona police respond to report of gunshot
MONONA, Wis. - Monona police said they responded to reports of a gunshot in the 3700 block of Monona Drive early Saturday morning.
According to a news release, a caller reported hearing a single shot and the sound of a car driving away around 2 a.m.
Officials said other people in the area reported hearing a single gunshot.
The release said there are no reports of injuries or property damage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monona Police Department at 608-222-0463 or Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Sauk County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man
- Monona police respond to report of gunshot
- Authorities respond to single-car rollover crash in Marshall
- No. 13 Badgers stumble again in 38-7 loss to No. 3 Ohio State
- Suspect arrested in Beloit shooting investigation, police say
- No. 13 Badgers trail No. 3 Buckeyes, 10-0, in quiet first half