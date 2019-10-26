Monona police respond to report of gunshot

LIVE NOW

By:

Posted: Oct 26, 2019 05:13 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 05:13 PM CDT

MONONA, Wis. - Monona police said they responded to reports of a gunshot in the 3700 block of Monona Drive early Saturday morning. 

According to a news release, a caller reported hearing a single shot and the sound of a car driving away around 2 a.m. 

Officials said other people in the area reported hearing a single gunshot. 

The release said there are no reports of injuries or property damage. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monona Police Department at 608-222-0463 or Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. 

