Monona police respond to report of gunshot

MONONA, Wis. - Monona police said they responded to reports of a gunshot in the 3700 block of Monona Drive early Saturday morning.

According to a news release, a caller reported hearing a single shot and the sound of a car driving away around 2 a.m.

Officials said other people in the area reported hearing a single gunshot.

The release said there are no reports of injuries or property damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monona Police Department at 608-222-0463 or Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.