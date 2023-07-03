Monona police officer Andrew Hoffman says a police chase last Thursday has left "a little soreness, that's all," after he was briefly pinned between his squad car and a fleeing vehicle on West Washington Avenue in Madison.
MONONA, Wis. -- Monona police officer Andrew Hoffman says a police chase last Thursday has left "a little soreness, that's all," after he was briefly pinned between his squad car and a fleeing vehicle on West Washington Avenue in Madison.
The Thursday night chase resulted in the arrest of a 20-year-old man who police said led officers on a pursuit on the westbound Beltline before turning north toward downtown Madison.
Hoffman was doing regular patrol on the Beltline when he saw a car with no license plates, which he said is often a sign of a stolen vehicle.
Dashcam video provided to News 3 Now on Monday shows the driver racing through Monona and Madison before the suspect jumped out of the moving vehicle.
"So I attempted to pass him, and when I did that he bailed out of his car" Hoffman recalled. That's when he was pinned between his squad car and the suspect's.
"It happened so fast that I didn't really have a chance to think about it. I just kind of jumped a little bit to go up and over the car," Hoffman said.
Footage from Hoffman's body-worn camera shows what happened next. Hoffman managed to get loose and let his K9 Jakko chase after the man.
"I didn't see the suspect at this point but I knew kind of which direction he had gone, so Jakko and I both went running that direction just looking for him, and we ended up finding him in the parking lot as he was still running," Hoffman said.
Jakko caught the suspect, a Madison man who had previously been convicted of illegal gun possession and had two active warrants at the time he was arrested.
Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney believes chases like these are necessary to deter criminals in Monona and across the county.
"We are duty bound to make sure we do what we can to make sure there's a visible presence and enforcement on the Beltline," he said.
Police are referring multiple charges against the man, including attempted felony eluding and resisting a peace officer, among others.
In an updated news release Monday evening, Chaney said the suspect tossed a handgun toward officers after K9 Jakko bit him, which police realized after reviewing video of the incident more thoroughly.
News 3 Now is not naming the man at this time as part of a policy not to name people accused of crimes until they have been formally charged in court. Click here to learn more about the policy. He is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.