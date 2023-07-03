Monona police officer Andrew Hoffman says a police chase last Thursday has left "a little soreness, that's all," after he was briefly pinned between his squad car and a fleeing vehicle on West Washington Avenue in Madison.

MONONA, Wis. -- Monona police officer Andrew Hoffman says a police chase last Thursday has left "a little soreness, that's all," after he was briefly pinned between his squad car and a fleeing vehicle on West Washington Avenue in Madison.

The Thursday night chase resulted in the arrest of a 20-year-old man who police said led officers on a pursuit on the westbound Beltline before turning north toward downtown Madison.