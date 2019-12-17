Monona police looking for stolen boom lift

Monona Police Department Facebook page

MONONA, Wis. - The Monona Police Department is looking for a boom lift that was stolen Tuesday,

A post from the police department's Facebook page shows that the lift is orange and is from the Haulotte Group brand.

Anyone with information about the theft can call Monona Police Detective Sgt. Losby at 608-222-0463.

The boom lift's serial number is 45815-00028, while the reference number for the case is MO19-15415.

