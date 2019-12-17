LIVE NOW

News 3 Now This Morning

PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Update, FAQ on WISC-TV frequency change

News

Monona police looking for stolen boom lift

By:

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 05:03 PM CST

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 05:03 PM CST

MONONA, Wis. - The Monona Police Department is looking for a boom lift that was stolen Tuesday,

A post from the police department's Facebook page shows that the lift is orange and is from the Haulotte Group brand.

Anyone with information about the theft can call Monona Police Detective Sgt. Losby at 608-222-0463.

The boom lift's serial number is 45815-00028, while the reference number for the case is MO19-15415.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration