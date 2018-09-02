Monona Police investigate shots fired Saturday afternoon

MONONA, Wis. - Monona Police are investigating a report of shots fired Saturday afternoon.

Officers said around 3:30 p.m.they responded to calls of shots fired near the 200 block of Kings Row near Monona Drive.

Officers on the scene discovered a disabled vehicle that had been shot as well as a few shell casings.

According to witnesses at the scene, a black male in an early 2000's blue Chevy sedan fired two or three shots from the vehicle towards another vehicle.

The suspect was last seen driving northbound on Eastgate Road.

Police said no one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monona Police Department at 608-222-0463.